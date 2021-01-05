IRS payment tracker online shows status of stimulus check

The Internal Revenue Service launched an online tool Monday to track the status of their $600 coronavirus relief checks.

The “Get My Payment” tool allows users to check the statuses on both their first round and second round of stimulus checks and find out if they’ll be distributed by direct deposit or mail.

The IRS said last week stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit on Dec. 29 and paper checks were mailed out beginning Dec. 30, according to a news release. Most people will get their payments through direct deposit. Those eligible to get stimulus checks but didn’t receive one will be able to claim them when they file their taxes in 2021.

Payments will be automatic for eligible taxpayers who filed a tax return or people who get certain benefits, including Social Security retirement beneficiaries. They’re also automatic for anyone who submitted a simplified tax return or registered using the IRS’ Non-Filers tool by Nov. 21, 2020, according to the agency.

The $900 billion coronavirus package includes $600 direct payments for millions of Americans making up to $75,000 a year but is less generous than the $2 trillion CARES Act, which provided $1,200 payments for individuals who met that same income threshold.

Under the new legislation, individuals making up to $75,000 a year will receive $600, married couples making up to $150,000 will get $1,200, plus $600 per child dependent. The package also expands relief checks to include households with mixed immigration status, meaning some immigrant families will be able to receive payments in this round.