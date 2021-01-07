Geraldine Moyers, 91

Geraldine Moyers, age 91, of Speedwell TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday January 4, 2021. She died peacefully at home. She was born in Claiborne County, TN on October 11, 1929 to the late Lon and Lula Shipley.

She was a member of Shipley Grove Church of God Mountain Assembly in Speedwell, TN. Geraldine was saved when she was 21 years old and was a faithful Christian until her death. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Geraldine was a homemaker, who loved all her family dearly and enjoyed reading her bible, raising a garden and canning.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Moyers, brother Eugene Shipley, of Monroeville Ohio, sister Ruth Carroll of Bellevue Ohio, granddaughter Amanda Gail Moyers of Speedwell Tennessee, and son-in-law James Graves of Speedwell Tennessee.

Survivors include:

Eddy (Madaline) Moyers

Alan Moyers

Carolyn Graves

Betty (Melvin) Graves

Dorothy (Kenneth) Ford

Marvin Moyers

Dennis Moyers

Michael Moyers

Mitchell (Lisa) Moyers

Bobbie Moyers

As well as host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, to who she was lovingly known as Mamaw Mother

The family will receive friends Wednesday January 6th from 6 until 8 PM at Shipley Grove Church of God Mountain Assembly in Speedwell. The funeral service will follow. The graveside service will be held Thursday January 7th at 12 PM in the Moyers Hill Cemetery in Speedwell.

Pastor: Rev. Rick Braden

Obituary: Tyler Pierce

Singers: The Powers Family

Pallbearers: Alan Moyers Jr., Dennis Moyers II, Jeremy Moyers, Logan Fortner, Alex Ausmus, Justin Miller, and Leon Graves

Honorary Pallbearers: Marvin Moyers Jr., Melvin Graves, and Mark Graves

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements