Marie Lane went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep in January 5, 2021 in Tazewell, TN. She was a lifelong resident of Claiborne County and the oldest member of Springdale Baptist Church.

Marie was born May 21, 1927 to the late Topsy and Grover Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Lane, son Randy Thomas Lane, infant daughter Jilana Marie Lane, son-in-law Joe Ben Singleton, brother Rocky Collins, and sister Frances Jones.

Marie is survived by daughters Faye and her husband Jack Gilliland of Maryville, and Karen Singleton of Tazewell. Grandchildren are Emmetta Bailey Everett (and Gary), Michael Bailey, Joey Kent (and Michelle) Singleton, Jilana Marie (and Isaac) Collins, Joni Faye (and Jim) Horton, Bret (and Tiffany) Gilliland, Kelley Gilliland. Great-grandchildren are Garrett and Graham Everett Colt and Case Singleton, Izzy and Eli and July Collins, Hannah Hammonds and Hailey Horton, Hunter and Hayden Gilliland, and Savannah Summers. Marie precedes, in death, her brothers Thomas (and Jessie) Singleton, Archie Collins, and Stanley Collins along with sisters Margie Baker, Polly Hammonds, Ruby Faulkner, Joann Black all of Ohio, and brother Jim (and Linda) Collins of KY. Granny Lane was loved by many and leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, church family, and community friends. Marie’s special caretaker and friend was Christine McGeorge, along with Amy, Tonya, and Jeanella of Claiborne Health and Rehab.

Marie confessed faith as a young girl at New Bethel Baptist Church in Upper Caney Valley and was baptized in Clinch River. She raised her children in New Salem Baptist Church in the Little Sycamore Community. Marie worked and retired from Signal Knitting Mill. After retirement, she continued to work as a personal caretaker for numerous people in the Claiborne area.

Marie had a happy, busy life and was blessed to be healthy and active until the last several months. She loved cooking for her family and was one of the best! She liked sewing and quilting and made most of her family’s clothes as they were growing up. Most of all she loved shopping and taking vacation trips or spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Granny was best friends with her grandchildren, just as they were with her. She loved spending the day doing fun things with them and she told each of them they were her favorite. She took such pride in telling everyone about her family and she was happy that all of them had accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior,

Faye and Karen know that no one could ever have a better mother and friend. When tomorrow comes and she’s not here, our empty hearts will be full of beautiful, loving memories of our mother.

There will be a viewing Friday January 8th from 1 until 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home.

Minister: Rev. John Hatfield

Singer: Barbara Hatfield

Pallbearers: Grandsons and Great Grandsons

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements