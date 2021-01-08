Defense key in Eagles win

H.Y. Livesay boys basketball played the Washburn Pirates, January 7 and ran away from them to win 47-21.

From the opening tip it was evident that the Eagles were trying to employ a smothering full court press. The pressure defense worked wonderfully and allowed the Eagles to run the score out to 40-12.

H.Y. then went to the bench and used it extensively during the second half to get some important playing time for the reserves.

Gavin Owens was lights out in the first half with 14 points and teammate Painter wasn’t far behind with 12.

It was an important game for the Eagles as the district tournament is only days away.

Leading the Eagles in scoring was B. Painter with 17, Gavin Owens had 16, H. Harris had 6 and four others recorded a basket each including J. Johnson, B. Harris, H. Norris and I. Bailey.

Leading the Pirates in scoring was Kincaid with 11 points.

Video: Players didn’t care to hit the floor after a loose ball. By Allen Earl

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net