FBI asks for help locating bank robbery suspect

FBI Special Agents along with East Ridge Police Department Officers are searching for the suspect responsible for the robbery of the Regions Bank located at 4334 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, TN.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 6, a male suspect entered the bank and approached the teller counter. The armed suspect jumped the counter and immediately began going through the teller drawers. While behind the counter the suspect fired one shot. No one was injured. The suspect fled the bank on foot and into a nearby neighborhood.

The male suspect had a thin build and was approximately 6 feet tall. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a gray toboggan, and a black face mask.

If you know this person, or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov , or contact the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725.