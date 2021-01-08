Photo gallery: CHS versus Hancock (Girls & Boys)
Hancock made the trip to Claiborne High for two games of varsity basketball. The Lady Bulldogs hit eight three pointers on their way to a 46-24 victory and the Indians defeated the Bulldogs 56-53 in a thriller.
Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy them and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl / Sports
You Might Like
Lady Eagles defeat Lady Pirates
H.Y. Livesay and the Washburn Lady Pirates battled on the hardwood, January 7. The Lady Eagles went on a 4-0... read more