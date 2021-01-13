THSO announces Law Enforcement Challenge Award recipients

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) recognized 44 law enforcement agencies during its 16th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. This year, 53 Law Enforcement Challenge applications were submitted: 17 from West Tennessee, 14 from Middle Tennessee, 11 from East Tennessee, 11 from the Cumberland Region, and one submission from each of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) districts.

“The THSO is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of Tennessee law enforcement agencies this year,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique obstacles we’ve never experienced before in traffic enforcement. Despite this, our partners remained focused, diligent, and enthusiastic about saving lives across Tennessee roadways. We appreciate all of our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing our shared mission toward zero deaths.”

Award winners include:

1-10 Officers Category

1 st Place: Benton Police Department

2 nd Place: Chapel Hill Police Department

3rd Place: Rocky Top Police Department

11-25 Officers Category

1 st Place: Fairfield Glade Police Department

2 nd Place: Bolivar Police Department

2 nd Place: Newbern Police Department

3rd Place: White House Police Department

26-45 Officers Category

1 st Place: Brownsville Police Department

2 nd Place: Martin Police Department

3rd Place: McMinnville Police Department

46-75 Officers Category

1 st Place: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

2 nd Place: Maryville Police Department

3rd Place: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

76-100 Officers Category

1 st Place: Fort Campbell Police Department

2 nd Place: Gallatin Police Department

3rd Place: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

101-200 Officers Category

1 st Place: Bartlett Police Department

2 nd Place: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

3rd Place: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

201-500 Officers Category

1 st Place: Clarksville Police Department

2 nd Place: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

3rd Place: Chattanooga Police Department

501 or More Officers Category

1 st Place: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

2 nd Place: Metro Nashville Police Department

3rd Place: Memphis Police Department

THP Districts Category

1 st Place: THP District 6 – Cookeville

2 nd Place: THP District 8 – Jackson

3rd Place: THP District 5 – Fall Branch

University Police Category

1 st Place: University of Tennessee Knoxville Police Department

2nd Place: Austin Peay State University Police Department

Director’s Award – Highest Overall Score

Bartlett Police Department

Director’s Award – Sheriff’s Office

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Rookie of the Year

Obion County Sheriff’s Office

Occupant Protection Award

Austin Peay State University Police Department

Child Passenger Safety Award

THP District 8 – Jackson

Impaired Driving Awareness Award

Crossville Police Department

Speed Awareness Award

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office

Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Award

Gallatin Police Department

Teen Driver Safety Award

THP District 8 – Jackson

Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Award

THP District 7 – Lawrenceburg



Motorcycle Safety Award

Clarksville Police Department

Distracted Driving Award

Clarksville Police Department

Distracted Driving Award – Tennessee Highway Patrol

THP District 8 – Jackson

Seat Belts Are For Everyone (SAFE) Campaign