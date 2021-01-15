Brooks talks masks; asks county officials to lead by example

Claiborne County mayor Joe Brooks says he hopes that those in authority will lead by example when it comes to wearing masks in public arenas. Brooks spoke at length about the issue during the most recent meeting of the Claiborne Commission.

“We’ve had people who have died. Is it a small number? Sure. But that was a Claiborne County resident, neighbor, parent…somebody has died,” said Brooks, referring to the steady climb of COVID-19 cases inside the county.

Brooks, who tested positive shortly after Thanksgiving, said he has gone through a sea change.

“We all know somebody that can tell you ‘it was nothing. I didn’t even know I had it.’ Some people that can tell you ‘I was just all tired – had flu-like symptoms.’”

Brooks says his experience began as a sore throat which hit the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Being cautious, he decided to forego meeting with his extended family during the holiday, preferring to self-quarantine.

By the following Monday Brooks says he was feeling better and decided to go into work. By Friday, the county mayor says he “felt nearly dead.”

That’s when he found out through a swab test that he was positive for the virus.

“I could have carried this all through the courthouse and the community with just what I thought was a tickle in my throat. I didn’t even know I had it,” said Brooks.

He says that he understands that wearing a mask is not 100 percent, that it is simply one of a few tools that can be used in combination to help contain the virus so that others might be spared.

Although he doubts the state will ever enforce the mask mandate, he is asking everyone to consider voluntarily doing their part during the pandemic.

“We’re not taking away any of your liberties. We’re just simply asking you when you’re in public to put a mask on for the benefit of not knowing whether you’re walking around with this and you’re getting people infected while you’re in a public space – the grocery stores, the pharmacies, the Walmart – those places where people have to go. We can be smart about this,” said Brooks.

Contact tracing has revealed, he said, that the virus has been transferred in largest numbers within two arenas – schools and churches.

“We’ve seen one teacher die from this. When you visit the schools, you see classes of 10 or more students,” said Brooks, referring to specific recommendations that groups be limited in size.

As for churches, Brooks says “I would never put my hand in a church’s business. That separation of church and state exists for a reason.”

As for county businesses, he said “I don’t feel that it’s the government’s job to tell anyone how to run their business.”

A last-minute resolution sponsored by commissioner Charlton Vass was unanimously adopted during the meeting. The finalized resolution would give county employees a guarantee of additional paid leave to quarantine if they are off work due to an immediate family member testing positive.

Commissioner Steve Brogan questioned the necessity of amending the current sick leave policies.

Apparently, the new resolution will extend sick pay begun last March by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The extension would also allow paid sick leave in the event a spouse who works outside the county contracts the virus. The Claiborne County employee would be able to use the funds to quarantine.

Commissioner Kim Large asked how the county could verify that an employee must quarantine. How will the office holders (department heads) know that policies are not being abused, she asked.

Brooks said the state verifies through contact tracing just who has tested positive. He suggested making it mandatory that the employee submit something from the health department showing that a family member has tested positive for the virus.

Commissioner Brent Clark asked how to monitor employees’ pay every time they must quarantine.

Brooks suggested adding to the resolution a set number of times one employee can expect to be guaranteed pay during quarantine.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m penalizing anybody. If you have six kids in the home with two parents…we’re not going to pay you to be out 8 times for quarantine for 10 days. Two weeks you’re going to be without pay and one week we’re going to pay you.

“I can see some people abusing the policy. Those moneys (salaries in the county coffer) are already budgeted for that employee whether they’re there or not,” said Brooks, referring to those county employees who choose to work from home or do swing/staggered shifts in the office.

Commissioner Whitt Shuford suggested that all county office holders closely monitor those suspected of abusing the policy.

Commissioner Brogan said he felt there should be a policy in place that allows reimbursement of COVID-19 testing during non-business hours like evenings, overnight and weekends.

Brooks suggested those experiencing major symptoms like inability to breathe should go to the Emergency Room. Otherwise, the health department and Urgent Care facilities can handle testing.

When Brooks issued his first mask mandate, there were 123 active cases inside the county. On Dec. 31, when he issued his extension, 265 active cases were counted.

The Claiborne Medical Center (CMC) has experienced 75-80 percent capacity, or a total of 26 beds in use, during much of the last couple of months. Due to strict regulations, the CMC cannot open additional rooms unless there is enough staff to meet the patient/nurse ratio requirements.

If enough staff is on duty, the Center could possibly squeeze a total of 35 beds, utilizing hallways in a pinch, according to Brooks.