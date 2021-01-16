Joanne (Jo) Scarboro, 70, of Speedwell Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 14th 2021. Born September 11th 1950, in Dearborn Heights Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eileen Green, and stepmother Betty Green. She was preceded in death by her aunt Mary Ellen Green, and her cousins Colen Mulkey and John Mulkey. She is survived by her husband Robert Scarboro of 23 years, her daughter Deanna (Bruce) Pierce, four granddaughters Samantha Pierce (Tyler Thompson), Alyssa Pierce (Evan Jackson), Megan (Gary) Overton, Emily Welch (Sean Bowers), one grandson Eli Welch (Lindsey Brock), two great grandchildren Gabe Robertson and Erza Jade Overton, her brother Wayne (Sandy) Green, nieces Kim (Jasen) Campbell, Kathie(Greg) Klingensmith, Tina (Joe) LaBeau, Stephanie Mulkey (Ian Armstrong), daughter Cassondra Overbay and a multitude of family and friends. Per her wishes, there will be no services but the family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

Jo was a feisty, generous, vivacious, kind hearted woman. She was quick to laugh, to hug, and to help anyone in need. She loved a good movie, a good book, a good pair of fuzzy socks, and spending time with her family. The most important thing in her life was her family, and she never ended a phone call, or let someone walk out her front door without a hug and I love you. She’d always say, “I love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck.” Her family never doubted how much she loved them, and will carry that love in their hearts forever. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

If Roses Grew in Heaven

If roses grew in heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for me,

place them in my mother’s arms

and tell her they’re from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek,

and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

and I do every day,

but there’s an ache within my heart

that will never go away.

