Mrs. Billie Ruth Hamic, 90

Mrs. Billie Ruth Hamic, age 90, of Tazewell, TN was born December 14, 1930 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 16, 2021 with her loving son by her side. Billie Ruth was a faithful member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Some of her happiest times were gathering at the old home place surrounded by her family. She loved music and harmonizing with her sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hamic; parents, Ben and Mary Hatfield; brothers, Junior and Kelly Hatfield, and mother-in-law, Alice Hamic.

She is survived by her three children, Mary Surber (Junior) of New Tazewell, Jan Snodgrass (Terry) of Tazewell and Jonathan Hamic of Bristol; grandchildren, Shawn Surber (Tiffany), Stacy Surber (Angela), Whitney Surber, Shannon Surber (Kayla), Alecia Surber, Lindsey Snodgrass, Heather Balcinovic, and Kathryne Blevins (Collin); fourteen great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Noah, Bennie Tallman, Mildred Evans, Lynne Hill (Bill) and Sandy Smith (Billy Wayne); brothers, Jim Hatfield (Carol), John Hatfield (Barbara) and Mike Hatfield (Sandy); sisters-in-law, Gloria “Cookie” Cate and Bonnie Wilt; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her church family; special friends, Glenda England, Dewey Atkins and Jeanella Straup.

The family would like to thank the staff at Claiborne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they gave our precious mother.

Visitation will be Monday, January 18, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 Monday, January 18, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Lawrence Fultz and Rev. John Hatfield officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara, Andy and Clint Hatfield.

Pallbearers: Chris Surber, Matthew Surber, Noah Surber, Eli Majors, Austin Surber and Issac Arnwine.

Honorary pallbearers: Payton Surber, Jillian Blevins, Mason Surber, Ema Balcinovic, Jaxon Surber, Chelsie Blevins, Daniel Surber and Benjamin Kelly Surber.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Harvest of East Tennessee.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.