Robert Ford Mallicoat, 95

Robert Ford Mallicoat age 95 of Thorn Hill, TN was born August 31, 1925 and passed away January 17, 2021 at Heritage Nursing Home in Morristown. Two years ago to the day he lost the love of his life and wife of 72 years, Pauline Mallicoat. Ford was saved at age 11 at Cedar Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Ford was a faithful and dedicated member and deacon of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Ford was a helper to all who knew him. He found great joy in doing for others. He loved God, his family and his church. He was preceded in death by his wife: Pauline Gibson Mallicoat; son: Rev David Mallicoat; daughter: Dianna Mallicoat; parents: Rev. Herbert & Minnie Mallicoat; brother & sister-in-law: Claude & Anna Belle Mallicoat; daughter-in-law: Linda Mallicoat; brother-in-law: Andy Buchanan.

Ford is survived by his Son: Danny Mallicoat of New Tazewell;

Grandchildren: Todd ( Tandy) Mallicoat; Tony (Mary) Mallicoat; Terri (Greg) West; JoAnna (Mitch) Burke;

Randy (Melissa) Roberts; Rebecca (Tony) Stansberry; Amanda (Doug) Garland;

Great Grandchildren: Taylor Mallicoat, Molly Mallicoat, Maggie Mallicoat, Morgan (Brett) Gazay, Kassidy (Zack) King, Maycee West, Drew Dixon, Brock Dixon, Ruger West, Lily Burke, Noah Burke, Millie Roberts, Marlee Roberts, Samuel Poisal, Jacob Stansberry, Kristen Cortes, Madison Garland;

Great Great Grandchildren: Kambel Gazay, Kannon Gazay, Karver Gazay, Anastasia Cortes;

Sister: Bonnie Buchanan; Sisters-in-law: Lorine Harvey , Maggaline (Leroy) Brooks; Daughter-in-law: Mary Lou Mallicoat and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to: Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church c/o Terry Dalton 165 Forrest Acres, Bean Station, TN 37708.

Due to Covid 19, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service. They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.