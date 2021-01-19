Claiborne hosted Cumberland Gap for the first of two meetings in 2021. It was a boy’s only evening of basketball and the Panthers were victorious during both the junior varsity and varsity games.

The Panthers won the JV game 46-31; however, Claiborne took the Panthers to the final two seconds before a winner was determined in the varsity contest. A last second shot by Claiborne just missed its mark and the Panthers won 65-63.

Here are a few photos from both games. Please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Photos by Allen Earl

Allen Earl / Sports