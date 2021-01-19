IW Neal, 67, of Knoxville, TN passed away on January 11, 2021. He was proceeded in death by Randy Nea l (brother), Jimmy Neal (brother), Ruth Buttery Neal (mother), Ed Neal (father), Chris Neal (son), Thelma Neal (step-mother) and Lyra Willow Christoffersen (granddaughter).

He is survived by;

His children; Terry (Sara) Neal of Knoxville, TN and Jamie (Kaleb) Christoffersen of Austin, TX.

Grandchildren; Audrey Neal, Isaiah Neal, and Maya Christofferson

Special nephew; Chance Wright

Siblings; Linda (Gilbert) Sullivan, Gloria (Gary) Gilliam, Steve (Carolyn) Pendleton, Larry (Monica) Neal, Ronald (Judy) Neal, and Cindy (Jackie) May

Special friends; Jamie Powers, Mary McCoy and Josh McCurry

Travel friend and cousin; Brenda (Rocky) Burke.

Spending time with friends and family is what Dub loved most, especially with his three grandchildren and nephew. He loved his road trip adventures with Brenda, Rocky and Gloria, often to see family, friends, Cracker Barrell and Waffle House.

We would like to thank all of you for the kind words and condolences during this difficult time.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com