CCSO trustee escapes, steals dispatcher vehicle

A Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office trustee apparently missed the outside enough to take advantage of a handy dispatcher’s vehicle to make his escape.

Douglas Hayward Payne, 22, fled custody shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 19, heading like a homing pigeon to his residence to exchange vehicles. Leaving the stolen one behind, he jumped into a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly belonging to a family member, heading in an unknown direction.

Authorities say the Jeep carries Tennessee license plates and currently has malfunctioning head and tail lights.

Payne is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds with a medium build and short brown hair. The public is warned not to approach if Payne or his vehicle is spotted. Instead, call Claiborne E-911 or the CCSO at: 423-626-6262.

Claiborne Sheriff Bob Brooks has reportedly said Payne is not considered dangerous.

Payne was in custody since Dec. 16 on probation violations for vandalism and burglary. He was recently remanded to serve 4 years on those violations.

Payne now faces a possible 3 to 10 years on escape and auto theft charges.

Information in this report originated from the 106.3 fm newswire.