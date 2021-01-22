McNabb Center opens mobile health clinic in county

The McNabb Center has just announced that its Mobile Health Clinic is operating in Claiborne County. The Mobile Health Clinic helps to break down barriers of accessing traditional health care. Through the clinic, clients can receive primary care in addition to mental health and substance use treatment.

“In rural communities, access to services tends to be a concern,” said Shellie Hall, McNabb Center senior director. “By rolling out a mobile clinic, we hope to make it easier for individuals to get the care they need.”

The Mobile Health Clinic provides adults, children and families with preventative health screenings, including TB, HIV and Hepatitis. Clients will be screened to determine if they have, or are at risk of having, a chronic health condition in addition to receiving a mental health or substance use assessment.

The McNabb Center’s Mobile Health Clinic is part of Project Rural Recovery and is funded by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services through a grant provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Mobile Health Clinic operates in Cocke, Grainger, Hancock, Jefferson and now Claiborne counties.

The McNabb Center is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services. By focusing on an individual’s “Well Mind, Well Being,” the organization provides a quality and compassionate approach to care from infancy through adulthood.

Since 1948, the Center has proudly served individuals with the most needs and fewest resources. Today, the McNabb Center delivers support to more than 30,000 people throughout East Tennessee each year.

For more information, visit www.mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.