January 22, 2021

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency presents Wildcast

By Staff Reports

Published 1:21 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

This week we meet Jason Holland of @JasonHollandFishing. In this episode, we will dive into the baitcasting reel and the basics of bass fishing. Jason will explain how to practice with and set up a baitcasting reel to make you more successful on the water. This is his first visit on Tennessee WildCast and we look forward to having him back for more how-to, tips, and tricks to make you a better angler.

Print Article
  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports