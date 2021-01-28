Grainger takes two varsity wins at CHS

Claiborne High School hosted Grainger January 26 on the hardwood at the Coach Carl R. Green Gymnasium.

The varsity girls took the floor following two junior varsity games and to say it was a struggle from the start would be accurate.

The Lady Grizz were magnificent in the first period and placed 24 points on the board. Claiborne was only able to put six on the board during the opening period.

Grainger outscored Claiborne 19-5 during the second and led at the half 42-11.

The Lady Grizzlies cruised through the second half and won the game by the final score of 69-22.

Grainger was led in scoring by Sydnie Hayes with 17 points.

Claiborne was led by Hannah Fugate with four. Four Lady Bulldogs had three including Allie Jones, Hailey Sexton, Mackenzie Cowell and Lucy Shockley. Macie Sumner and Taylor Pressnell finished with two points each.

The varsity boys played the final game of four on the night and Claiborne fell 79-44.

The first period was 24 to seven in favor of the Grizzlies and that set the stage for a long night for Bulldogs fans.

Ethan Cupp hit two three pointers during the second period but that didn’t even get the Bulldogs on track. They scored 11 but defensively gave up 21. At the half, Grainger enjoyed a 45-18 advantage.

The second half was the better of the two for the Bulldogs as they dropped in 13 in both the third and fourth periods.

However, Grainger was able to score 17 during both second half quarters to pull on away from the young Bulldogs to win, 79-44.

Grainger had three scoring double figures including Tristan Warfield with 19. Jaxon Williams had 16 and Emmanuel Atkins had 12.

Cupp was the only Bulldog in double figures with 15 although Seth Morelock came close with nine. Landen Wilson had eight, Levi Peoples had seven, Isaac Moyers had four and Conner Atkins rounded out the total with a single point.

