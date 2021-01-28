Photo gallery: Gap takes two wins against Jellico
Jellico came into Cumberland Gap for two varsity games of basketball, January 28. The Panthers and Lady Panthers both got wins.
The Lady Panthers won big 60-21 and the Panthers had to withstand a late run from the Blue Devils to win 58-52.
Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Photos by Allen Earl
