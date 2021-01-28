January 29, 2021

Photo gallery: Gap takes two wins against Jellico

By Allen Earl

Published 10:02 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Jellico came into Cumberland Gap for two varsity games of basketball, January 28. The Panthers and Lady Panthers both got wins.

The Lady Panthers won big 60-21 and the Panthers had to withstand a late run from the Blue Devils to win 58-52.

Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

 

Photos by Allen Earl

