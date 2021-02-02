Tennessee to begin COVID-19 vaccination of adults age 70 and older

Tennessee will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans aged 70 and older this week as the state has begun receiving increased allocations of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennesseans aged 70 and up may begin registering for COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow, Feb. 2.

Tennesseans can find information on the phases eligible for vaccination in their county and, when eligible, register for vaccination through their county health department at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/. Due to their independent operations and larger populations, Tennessee’s metropolitan counties may have different instructions, so residents in these areas should check with local authorities about their plans.

TDH estimates there are about 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74 year old age group. Tennessee can expand COVID-19 vaccination access to this age group after an increase in the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15 percent increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. People aged 70 to 74 have a 70 percent higher rate of death and a 40 percent higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 as compared to those aged 65 to 69.

Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase. TDH expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continues to increase, as expected.

It is important to note Tennessee counties may progress through vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply of the COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them. To learn what phase your county is in, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at https://covid19.tn.gov/data/faqs/.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.