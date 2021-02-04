Jellico bests Claiborne 75-74

The Claiborne Bulldogs and Jellico Blue Devils renewed their basketball rivalry, February 1.

Claiborne scored 13 during the opening period with fairly balanced scoring. Landen Wilson, Zack Bailey, Levi Peoples, Seth Morelock, Isaac Moyers and Ethan Cupp all recorded scores.

During the second period, Claiborne stepped up and scored 22 with the help from three pointers by Tommy Hicks. Bailey added another three and the home team looked to be in good shape to defend their court.

The Bulldogs had their best period coming out of the half time break. They scored a total of 24 points during the third. Peoples was the catalyst with two, three pointers. Cupp, Hicks, Morelock and Bailey supplied the rest of the third period scoring.

Morelock and Wilson scored 13 of the Bulldogs 15 during the final period and the game was tight and winnable for either team. Jellico led by one with 2.8 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs had the ball and a chance to win.

Bulldogs head coach Corey McGinnis set up a play that was designed to go long and then dropped off to a shooter. The play started with a great pass but the drop off to a shooter went far enough backwards to be called a backcourt violation and the game ended in a loss for the home fans. The final score was 75-74.

By ALLEN EARL

