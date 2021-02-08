Harold Dean Love, 80

Harold Dean Love, age 80, of New Tazewell, TN was born on July 21, 1940 and went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2021. He was a member of Lone Holly Baptist Church.

Dean enjoyed farming and hunting. He worked for Powell Valley Electric for 31 years.

Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Margaret. Parents Ray and Jeanette Love. Brother Churchill Love, and infant sister Teresa Kay Love.

Survived by his children Darlene and Silas Massengill, Randy and Tracy Love, Ryan and Sara Love, Susie and Bryan Cockrum, Dustin and Ashley Love, and Justin Love.

Grandchildren Brittany, Blake, Austin, Houston, Jayce, Aubrey, Mason, Amelia, Asher, and David Lee.

Great granddaughter Aria

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends February 7, 2021 at 5 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. Graveside service February 8, 2021, 2 PM at Greer Cemetery. Rev. Tim Cosby performing service.

Pallbearers: Randy Love, Justin Love, James Love, Bryan Cockrum, Silas Massengill, and Jeremy Whitaker

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements