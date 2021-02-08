Joyce P. Dunaway, 85

Joyce P. Dunaway, age 85, of New Tazewell TN, was born December 20, 1935 and went to be with her Lord on February 6, 2021. Joyce was a woman wh o loved the Lord and her family dearly. She was a faithful member of Midway Baptist Church for close to 50 years, and she was a church clerk for many years. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Gardner “Bud” and Mattie Parrish, husband Artie Dunaway, daughter Renee Haynes, great granddaughter Averi Ingram, son-in-law Dusty Combs, and sisters Mary Sutton, Jean Weeks, and Sarah Bishop. She is survived by her daughters Denise (Charles) Ingram, Sherry (Jerry) Davis, and Michelle (Roscoe Harnage) Combs. Sister Martha Freel. Grandchildren Angie Rosenbalm, Erin Lester, Bryan (Lindsey) Ingram, Haley (Lance) Petty, Kaci Haynes, Kaleb Haynes, Tina (Doug) Imhoff, and Tony (Gracie) Combs. Great grandchildren Hunter Rosenbalm, Thomas Lester, Autumn Rosenbalm, Isaac Lester, Gabi Ingram, Colton Lester, Brady Rosenbalm, Jace Ingram, Kason Petty, and Brice Petty. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to everyone at Diversicare for such loving care shown to their mom.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Midway Baptist Church Building Fund c/o 905 Yoakum Ave, New Tazewell, TN 37825; or to The American Parkinson Disease Association c/o 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305

There will be a graveside service Tuesday February 9, 2021 at 2 P.M. in Irish Memorial Gardens.

The family requests everyone please wear masks.

Ministers: Rev. Ronnie Pressnell and Rev. Kenny Trent

Singer: Jamie Brown

Pallbearers: Roscoe Harnage, Lance Petty, Bryan Ingram, Hunter Rosenbalm, Thomas Lester, and Isaac Lester

Honorary Pallbearers: Kaleb Haynes, Colton Lester, Brady Rosenbalm, Jace Ingram, Kason Petty, and Brice Petty

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements