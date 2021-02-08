Onalee Keck Russell, 98

Onalee Keck Russell age 98 of New Tazewell was born on April 6, 1922 and went home to Heaven on February 4, 2021. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend who lived her life for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member and worker of Lily Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Orvis (O.C.) Russell, parents John “Dump” and Louiza Keck and parents in law, Sherman and Pearlie Russell, and 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

– She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Earl) Ingle, son, Stan (Eula) Russell, grandsons, Kevin (Sherry) Ingle, Clint (Chrissy) Russell, and granddaughter, Aimee (Thomas) Phelps, great granddaughters, Alysha (Rick) Branch, Izabella Russell, Autumn Manning and Grace Russell, and great, great grandsons whom she adored, Eli and Lucas Branch, Sister-in-law, Lenore Walker, caregivers Jeanette Noe, Pat Marshall and Cheryl Sproles and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their care of Onalee. – Pallbearers: Kevin Ingle, Clint Russell, Tony Russell, Marvin Keck, Sidney Keck and Gordy Noe – Honorary Pallbearers: Dale Keck, Alan Russell and Tommy Noe Graveside services will be conducted Sunday February 7, 2021 at 2PM at the Lilly Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Day officiating. Congregational hymn What a friend we have in Jesus will be conducted by TC Russell.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lilly Grove Cemetery care giver Bridget Day 1088 Locust Grove Rd. New Tazewell, TN 37825. Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.