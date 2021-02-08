Photo Gallery: Knights versus Panthers
Cumberland Gap hosted J. Frank White Academy in a boys only game of basketball, February 8. The Knights came out strong but couldn’t keep up with the Panthers and fell in the end, 67-42. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
Cumberland Gap Panthers win big in rivalry game
Cumberland Gap had a great game offensively February 5 against rival Claiborne. The Panthers won the game 74-48. The Panthers... read more