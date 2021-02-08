Teddy Ray Clawson, 62

Teddy Ray Clawson, age 62, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Lee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pennington Gap, VA.

Teddy was a farmer all of his life. He was a school bus driver for Lee County for 20 years. He also drove for CMT Trucking.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daner and Mary Clawson; one sister, Peggy Clawson Hicks and nephew, Michael Clawson.

He is survived by his uncles, Bill Clawson (Wanda) and Onza (Liz) Clawson; nephew, Paul (Rebecca) Clawson; niece, Brenda White (Larry) and a special friend, Linda Matias.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Lee Health and Rehab for their care.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 in the Thompson Cemetery, located on Clawson Road in Jonesville, VA. Stan Lewis will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Chester Gibson, Steve Gunn, Josh Smith, Gary Woliver, David Hand and P.C. Sword.