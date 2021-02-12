February 12, 2021

Photo gallery: Claiborne versus Greeneville

By Allen Earl

Published 8:51 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Greeneville came into Claiborne County looking for their second regular season win over the Bulldogs and were able to return home with a big 73-38 victory. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

 

Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

