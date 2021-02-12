This week for the record

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Michael Lee Braden-burglary, theft of property over $10,000

—Larry Duane Cantrell-capias/bench warrant for driving on a suspended license/driver’s license violations, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license/driver’s license violations

—Kathy June Decker-violations of probation for criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000, failure to appear for burglary and theft of property under $1,000

—Jessica Dawn Smith-violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine

—Chad Everett Stout-violation of probation for evading arrest

—William T. Welch-public intoxication, disorderly conduct

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Sy Antonio Justice-aggravated domestic assault

—Jessica Renee Gent-vandalism, theft

—Autumn Lynn Williams (aka)-theft of merchandise under $1,000 (shoplifting)

—Ricky S. Bailey-speeding 60/30, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Abbi R. Givens-speeding 55/30

—Ross Anthony Batson-speeding 65/45

—Ashley Long-speeding 64/45

—Breanna Jon-L Scearce-speeding 47/30

—Brett Joseph Murray-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Amber Lynn Walters-violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

—Jessica M. Harmon-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Andrew C. Hacker-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Stacy Renee Russell-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Jeffrey Derek Taylor-aggravated domestic assault

—Michael David Reece-possession of methamphetamine, violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

—Amy Renee Wells-failure to exercise due care, improper lane change, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Tina Marie James-speeding 68/45

—Oscar Ronald Ramey-failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Dennis Elaine Rosenbalm-failure to yield traffic right of way

—Brandon Brucker-violation of the 30 day driver’s license residency law

—George Ramsey-violation of the registration law

—Stephanie Smith Scott-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Austin Partin-outstanding warrant