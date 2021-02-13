Claiborne falls at home to Greeneville, Video: Myatt swishes a three pointer

The second of two games February 12 featured the Bulldogs varsity boys tipping off with a very potent Greeneville Green Devils basketball team.

The score after one period was 26-7 with Greeneville playing very well. Claiborne struggled due to the defensive pressure and height of the Devils’ athletes. Ethan Cupp hit a three pointer and Zack Bailey along with Seth Morelock added a basket each.

Greeneville pulled farther away during the second in spite of some great three point shooting from Tyler Myatt. Cupp and Bailey added six more. At the half the Devils led big, 49-21.

Greeneville let off the throttle in the third and allowed the reserves to get a lot of playing time but at the end of three the Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a 28 point game at 60-32. Myatt hit five and Tommy Hicks threw in four points. Levi Peoples added one more point at the free throw line.

Claiborne had a three from Brennan Fugate and three points from Conner Atkins during the final period but lost the game, 73-38.

Reid Satterfield led the Devils with 14, Kobi Gillespie had 13, Reid Cannon had 12 and Conner DeBusk was also in double figures with 10.

Claiborne was led by Myatt with 13, Cupp finished with seven, Morelock had five, Bailey had five, Hicks had four, Fugate had three and Peoples finished with a single point.

Video: Myatt his his third three pointer from the corner

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net