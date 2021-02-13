February 13, 2021

Photo gallery: CHS JV versus Greeneville

By Allen Earl

Published 2:29 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

Claiborne Bulldogs junior varsity battled the Greeneville Green Devils, February 12. Claiborne played right with the Devils early but they fell in the end, 61-42. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl

