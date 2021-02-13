‘Russian roulette’ officer arrested again

The former Claiborne Sheriff’s transport officer who enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame for playing Russian roulette in heavy traffic has found himself in more trouble.

Noah Arnwine was pulled over by Tazewell Police Department officer Colby Werner during the early morning hours of Feb. 13 for failing to maintain a traffic lane. Upon further inspection, Werner determined Arnwine to be under the influence and packing a firearm. He was also found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Arnwine was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail shortly before 5 a.m.

The 21 year old pleaded guilty in April, 2019 to passing the time riding shotgun as a prisoner transport officer by nearly emptying his .38 Ruger inside the patrol car. Arnwine was successful in shooting through the windshield of the transport vehicle into heavy rush hour traffic along Interstate 75 north near Philadelphia, TN.

Arnwine pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation and ordered to complete a gun safety course along with community service.