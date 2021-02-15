February 15, 2021

Dogwood Heights paving begins Photo by Claiborne Progress 1971

50 Years ago in Claiborne County

By Allen Earl

Published 10:36 am Monday, February 15, 2021

A new concept of housing developments came to Claiborne County fifty years ago.

The concept was a simple one by today’s standards. It featured all paved streets, curbing and underground powerlines.

Cooledge Whitaker of the Whitaker Auction Company was essential in making the dream happen which later became the Dogwood Heights Housing Development.

It began as the property across the road from the former J. Will Jaynes farm and was located on Old Highway 25E just north of Tazewell.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Print Article
  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports