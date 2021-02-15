Dance teams finally on display, Video: CHS Dance Team performance

After months of being locked out of area gymnasiums due to pandemic concerns, Cumberland Gap and Claiborne dance teams have finally been able to showcase their work.

Both area high school dance teams have been highlighted during the halftime of basketball games recently and the performers are enjoying every second.

Here is a video of the Claiborne Dance Team which includes Alyssa Miles, Jerika Boatwright, Olivia Childress, Aleena Herzog, Xaviera Huskey, Alexis Sulfridge, Isabelle Gipfert, Ashley Yeary, Jenna Cockrum, Kayleigh Miracle, Britany McClain, Emma Davi,s Raine Beason, Erica Keck, Haley Smith, Madison Buchanan, Samantha Whitaker (manager) and coach Kendra Williams.

The Claiborne Progress hopes to feature the Cumberland Gap Dance Team and cheer teams in future articles.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net