Area Happenings: Girl Scout cookies for purchase online

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

NOW-March 21

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is offering online cookie purchases. Orders taken by local troops will be delivered starting on Feb. 26 – the same day GrubHub launches its online ordering. Customers may place orders through March 21. Available online options include: Digital Cookie Platform at www.iwantcookies.org; enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to connect with a troop to place your online order, or text “Cookies” to 59618, or download the Girl Scout Finder app. Those who know of a girl scout selling cookies may ask her to share the link to her virtual cookie booth to place an order and arrange for contact-free pickup or delivery. For more info, visit www.girlscoutcsa.org or call: 800-474-1912.

FEB 22

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative monthly board of directors’ meeting will be held on Feb. 22 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, 420 Straight Creek Rd. Due to continuing developments and possible changes in regard to the COVID-19 virus, please log onto the PVEC website at: www.pve.coop for any updates about the meeting.

May 15 – 16

The 39th annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games will be held on May 15-16 at Maryville College, home of “The Scots.” The festival is the largest in Blount County and ranks as one of the nation’s top 10 Scottish Festivals. Guests will experience Celtic entertainment, genealogical inquiry, sheepdog presentations, kid’s activities, authentic Celtic fare and merchandise and more. For more info, or to purchase early bird tickets, log onto: www.smokymountaingames.org.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.

Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.

Child & Adult Food Program: meals will be provided by the East TN Human Resource Agency at no separate charge to eligible children and adults at the 11 Claiborne School District campuses, Kiddieland FDCH and through Marjorie Williams. For more info, call ETHRA at: 423-973-3669 or visit the agency’s Facebook page.

Claiborne County Public Library is no longer accepting donations of books.

Claiborne Landfill is now open under normal business hours with no restrictions. Hours are Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Town of Cumberland Gap: All parks, including Burkhau and Festival Parks, located inside the town of Cumberland Gap are now open to the public.

The City of Harrogate meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Fiscal Year 2021 will be conducted at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing, Harrogate, TN, 37752, on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The Board conducts a monthly work session on Tuesday at 6 p.m., prior to the monthly Board meetings. All meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are open to the public.

Need Help with FAFSA? Free services are still available online and by phone. In Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties, contact Melanie Powell at: 423-748-4634 or mpowell@douglascherokee.org.

From the desk of the Claiborne County Mayor: From now until further notice, anyone wanting to conduct business at any of the Claiborne County Courthouse offices or the Finance Department will be required to wear a mask before being allowed to enter either of these two locations. Based on CDC recommendations, cloth face covers are a good means to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cloth face covers do not protect the wearer but does protect others by catching droplets that are emitted from coughing, sneezing and speaking. Cloth face covers should not replace social distancing. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you in order for you to conduct any necessary business you may have within these two county locations.

NARCONON New Life Retreat: With the spread of COVID-19, many families are struggling. Added to this stress, some have realized the extent of their loved ones addiction. Narconon would like everyone to know that this essential business is open and servicing clients. Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit:https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. ADDICTION SCREENINGS Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-does-covid-19-effect-treatment.html.

TRASH PICKUP via Centers for Disease Control guidelines: All trash must be contained in sealed bags or containers. NO loose trash will be picked up by city trash services, in particular by the City of Tazewell.

Claiborne Economic Partnership has introduced a Facebook page to inform/update the public on area eateries hours of operation, etc. Log onto the CEP FB Page and scroll down to find where you can join.

Red Cross Training Opportunities are available to volunteers right now in Claiborne County. To join other volunteers, contact Adrian Riser at: 865-599-6774 or adrian.riser2@redcross.org. To learn more about Red Cross in Claiborne County or to access services call: 423-765-4222. You can also check out the American Red Cross of Northeast TN by visiting www.redcross.org and entering your zip code. The American Red Cross is not a government agency. It is funded entirely by donations from many individuals, and local organizations. You can make a financial contribution at the web address.

SunCrest Hospice: If you have a passion for helping others who are terminally ill, consider becoming a hospice volunteer. We welcome volunteers from all walks of life. Whether you contribute your time and talents directly with patients, or prefer to work behind the scenes, we invite you to become a member of a dedicated group of compassionate caregivers who serve as vital members of our hospice team. To learn more, call 423-626-1755, or visit 903 Main Street, New Tazewell.