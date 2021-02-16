Violators remanded back into custody

Criminal court judge E. Shayne Sexton has remanded several violators of supervised release back into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

Heather Corey, previously convicted of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, initially received a three year sentence. The sentence was suspended after Corey served a 39 day split confinement with TDOC supervision. Corey was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and ordered to serve the three year sentence in TDOC custody.

Courtney Hall, previously convicted of forgery, initially received a two year sentence, which was suspended to be supervised by TDOC. Hall was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the two years in TDOC custody.

Shannon Owens, previously convicted of three counts each of the burglary of an automobile and theft under $1,000 and one count of the fraudulent use of a credit card, initially received an effective four year sentence. The sentence was suspended after serving a 26 day split confinement supervised by TDOC. Owens was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve her four year sentence in TDOC custody.

Kelly Jesse was previously convicted of reckless endangerment, failure to render aide, evading arrest, failure to report an accident, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident. Jesse initially received an effective four year sentence which was suspended after having served a 74-day split confinement with TDOC supervision. He was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was ordered to serve the remainder in TDOC custody.

These individuals were prosecuted by the Office of the 8th Judicial District under attorney general Jared Effler.