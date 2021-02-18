Photo gallery: Bulldogs versus Grainger

Claiborne played Grainger during the first round of the 2020-21 district tournament, February 18.

Grainger took the lead early and defeated the Bulldogs by 49 points, 75-26. Claiborne came out flat and struggled to score the basketball. With the loss, Claiborne’s season comes to an end.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl