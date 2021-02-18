Tommy Wayne Simpson, Jr. (Peanut), 50

In Memory of My Beloved Father

Tommy Wayne Simpson, Jr. (Peanut) passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the age of 50 Years young. Born in Middlesboro, Ky. On September 4, 1970. He was a retired coal miner, the job he loved.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents John T. Bradley and Susan J. Bradley (NeNe). Father Tommy W. Simpson, Sr. and Mother Sandra K. Bradley Smith. Brothers Dustin S. Smith, and Travis L. Simpson. Uncles John L. Bradley, James L. Bradley, and Kenneth L. Bradley.

He is survived by Loving Ex-Wife Dana Hatfield Simpson. Son, Tommy Wayne Simpson III (TJ) and Fiancé Beth England. Grandchildren Christina J Simpson, Elizabeth R. Simpson, William E. England and Paul R. England. Uncle Charlie L. Bradley, Aunts Karen J. Bradley, Mary W. Bradley and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.