Nominations open for conservation awards

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources. The organization is taking nominations for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

The Federation is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, making its Conservation Achievement Awards the state’s longest-standing and inclusive awards of its kind. Past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals and lifelong volunteers.

“We’re honored to recognize and celebrate those who have achieved outstanding work for our wild places in 2020,” said Kendall McCarter, TWF chief development officer.

Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories—from Conservationist of the Year to Youth Conservationist. Award winners will be announced virtually in May across the Federation’s digital platforms.

Details and nomination materials can be found at tnwf.org/CAA. Nominations close on March 5 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy and advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives. The TWF has also helped restore numerous species and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more, visit tnwf.org.