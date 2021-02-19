February 20, 2021

Photo gallery: Panthers shocked by Black Knights comeback

By Allen Earl

Published 11:30 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

The Panthers played Chuckey-Doak, February 19 and looked to be on their way to the second round of the district tournament but the shooting got cold and the Black Knights found a way to steal the win.

The final was 61-53. Here are a few photos form the game. Look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl

Print Article
  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports