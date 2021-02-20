Public Record Feb. 19

The following public records have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Austin Wayne Greer – aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, resisting stop, halt, frisk, possession of a schedule IV and a schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving on a revoked license, violations of the traffic control device, lights (headlights when raining) and financial responsibility laws

• Jonathan Dwayne McDonald – aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, public intoxication

• Jonathan Randell Salyers – aggravated assault, theft of property/removal of trees, violations of the seat belt and registration laws, failure to appear for violation of the financial responsibility law

• Jennie Lee Carne – theft of property over $10,000

• Aketon Leticia Singleton – theft under $1,000

• Danny Thomas Dennison – theft of property (shoplifting)

• Kevin DeWayne Lawson – violation of the Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender bar, driving on a revoked license (ninth offense), violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Charles Anthony Wray – driving under the influence (third offense), driving on a revoked license, disorderly conduct, violation of the open container law

• Joseph Marion Craig – driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, violations of the implied consent, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Suzanne Marie Cole – violations of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing and public intoxication, failure to appear for criminal trespassing

• Jerry Michael Surber – violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license

• Joey Lynn Partin – failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

• Charles Franklin Wray – disorderly conduct

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Ryan Anthony Scholze – domestic assault

• Jonathan L. Brown – criminal trespassing, theft of property under $1,000

• Justin Brett King – theft over $1,000

• Danny Dennison Jr. – theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

• Stacy Wolfenbarger – theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

• Caitlyn McKenna Bolden – speeding 66/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Keri Lynn Tudor – speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Bradley Stephen Butcher – speeding 48/30

• Samantha Spade – speeding 62/45

• Mark William Beard – speeding 60/45

• Cheynne Nichole Turner – speeding 60/45

• Micheal Z. Maples – violation of the traffic control device law

• Christina Racheal Olson North – violation of the traffic control device law

• Charles B. Coleman – violation of the light law

• Travis A. Perry – violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Robert M. Mosher – violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Jessie C. Hatfield – violations of the vehicle noise level (muffler) and registration laws

• Chastity D. Bailey – violation of probation (from Grainger Co.)

• Robert D.W. McDonald – driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Brett Logan Pittman – violation of the registration law

• Leslie Angela Roden – violation of the registration law

• Carol L. Ferran – violation of the registration law

• William D.C. Glenn – violation of the financial responsibility law

• Rhett M. McDaniel – outstanding warrant

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Noah Arnwine – possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, driving under the influence, conspiracy to possess/sell marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the implied consent law, improper lane change/failure to maintain traffic lane

• Derick W. Ramsey – possession of a schedule II controlled substance

• Allison Paige Geer – speeding 69/45

• Darren Edward Wilson – speeding 63/45

• Gabrielle Elizabeth Blanton – speeding 63/45

• Leonides Lozano Sanchez – speeding 30/15

• Alexis Nicole Capps – failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Amelia Margret Dupree – failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and 10 day driver’s license address change laws

• Ricky Webb – driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Amanda Sams Medlin – violation of the registration law

• Joseph Craig – outstanding warrant

Tennessee Department of Corrections

• Daniel Lee Joe Harp – aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the seat belt law

• Crystal A. Cornish – violation of probation for attempted aggravated burglary

• Jamie Collean Callebs – six counts violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

• Steven Lee Rouse – violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Joshua Dale Wise – failure to appear for public intoxication