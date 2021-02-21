February 21, 2021

Local man reported missing

By Staff Reports

Published 4:35 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

The search is on for a missing Claiborne County man.
Aaron J. Massengill has been reported missing as of Feb. 16. He was last known to be driving a black 1991 Nissan pickup with black wheels.
Anyone with information on his location or status is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-626-3385.

