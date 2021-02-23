Clarified girls lose to Forge Ridge in a close one, Video: Destiny Hamblin swishes a basket for Clairfield

The second game of day one at the Claiborne County 5-6 grade tournament, February 22, was a girls contest featuring the Lady Dragons versus the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Dragons struck first and at 3:01 Clarified tied the game.

Forge Ridge then went up by two and by the end of the opening period led by two points, 8-6.

During the second period, the two swapped the lead back and forth. Clarified grabbed a one point lead with just under three minutes left before the half. They finished the first half with a 15-12 lead.

After the halftime break, Clarified got up by as many as five before the Lady Dragons stormed back to lead by two after three periods of play. The score was 23-21.

The Lady Dragons held off a late charge from Clarified to win 25-22.

Macy England led the Lady Dragons in scoring with 17. Briley Colinger had six and Zelma Lambert had two. Also playing were A’zailiah Petty, Tessa Fortner, Ryleigh Sturgill, Amerlynn Bussell and Clara Oller.

For the Lady Eagles, Destiny Hamblin scored 11, Katelyn Kemplen scored seven and Haven Tolliver scored four. Also playing were Ariana Coffey, Olivia Ulrich and Aerith McKiddy.

The Lady Eagles move on to second round action with the win.

By ALLEN EARL

