Midway defeats Clairfield 30-16, Video: Noah Burke hurdles a chair going after a loose ball

The final day one game of the Claiborne County 5-6 grade tournament featured Midway versus Clarified in boys competition, February 22.

The Eagles were down a player and had to start the game with one girl player on the floor.

Midway quickly scored 12 unanswered before four minutes had ran off the clock. Clarified hit their first basket with one minute remaining. The score at the end of one period was 18-2.

Midway extended their lead during the second period and went into the halftime break leading 24-5.

After the break, Midway continued to put the ball in the basket and the Clarified scoring also went up. At the end of three periods, Midway led 25-12.

Midway went on to win by the final score of 30-16.

Leading Midway in scoring was Braeden Bennett with 12, Samuel Wilson with four, Devon Cox had three, Lane Epperson had two along with Noah Burke, Brady Rosenbalm and Lew Burress. Aayden Bailey, Dylan Murray and Landon Barnard had one point. Nathaniel Epperson, Cameron Pace and Truett Tolliver were also in the Midway books.

Andrew Hicks led Clarified with 11, Destiny Hamblin had two, Tycen Lowe, Logan Ulrich and Jessie Kemplen each had a single point. Waylon Marlow was also in the Clarified book.

Midway moved on to the second round.

