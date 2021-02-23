Photo gallery: Day 2, 5-6 grade tournament
Day two featured Powell Valley girls and Springdale in the opening game. The Lady Indians pulled away and won 34-7.
The second game was on the boys side of the bracket and it featured Springdale and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School. Springdale won this one by the final score of 29-15.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
You Might Like
Midway defeats Clairfield 30-16, Video: Noah Burke hurdles a chair going after a loose ball
The final day one game of the Claiborne County 5-6 grade tournament featured Midway versus Clarified in boys competition, February... read more