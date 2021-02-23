February 23, 2021

Photo gallery: Day 2, 5-6 grade tournament

By Allen Earl

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Day two featured Powell Valley girls and Springdale in the opening game. The Lady Indians pulled away and won 34-7.

The second game was on the boys side of the bracket and it featured Springdale and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School. Springdale won this one by the final score of 29-15.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

