For nearly 100 years of operation, the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation has carried the logo slogan “Fill a Ford with Food.”

As it moves into its second century, customers will get to know its new branding slogan “Farm Bureau Gives Back” as the agency emphasizes its new Backpack Program.

“The pandemic and school closings have brought a greater awareness of the need for the program,” said Farm Bureau representative Cynthia Williams. “For many children, school meals may be the only meals they eat. What happens when they go home over the weekend or schools must close for safety reasons? The Backpack Program helps children get nutritious, easy-to-prepare food so they can get enough to eat when school is closed.”

To mark the occasion, the Farm Bureau has donated $200 to REC Ministries to help the nonprofit provide food and other necessities to area people.

The Regional Education Center (REC Ministries), located at 145 Cherry Street in New Tazewell, offers a plethora of services. It provides computer classes, job skills, adult reading and writing, GED tutoring and even helps those interested in learning how to use QuickBooks. The nonprofit offers certified trainers in English as a second language as well as help via the Family Literacy Program.

The Food Pantry is open for distribution every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Some type of identification along with proof of residency and income will be needed to participate in the food program.

The organization is associated in partnership with the Southern Baptist Convention, the North American Mission Board, the National Literacy Missions Partnership and the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board.

For more information, or to find out how to donate to the nonprofit, call Roger or Judy Hansard at 865-279-1430 or email the couple at: rmhansard@hotmail.com.