Photo gallery: 5-6 Grade basketball tournament semi-finals
The semi-finals of the 2021 5-6 grade Claiborne County basketball tournament was held, February 25.
Powell Valley girls defeated S.M.M.S., 33-13.
Livesay boys defeated Springdale, 39-18.
Livesay girls defeated Forge Ridge, 37-3.
Midway boys defeated Forge Ridge, 33-24.
The finals will be held, February 26 at CHS.
Look for more on the website and in a print edition, enjoy the gallery.
Allen Earl
