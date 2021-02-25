Photo gallery: 5-6 Grade basketball tournament semi-finals

The semi-finals of the 2021 5-6 grade Claiborne County basketball tournament was held, February 25.

Powell Valley girls defeated S.M.M.S., 33-13.

Livesay boys defeated Springdale, 39-18.

Livesay girls defeated Forge Ridge, 37-3.

Midway boys defeated Forge Ridge, 33-24.

The finals will be held, February 26 at CHS.

Look for more on the website and in a print edition, enjoy the gallery.

Allen Earl