February 25, 2021

TBI looking for person of interest in active Claiborne County case

By Jan Runions

Published 1:33 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Do you recognize this woman?

Authorities believe she may have information that could be helpful in an active Claiborne County investigation.

If you can help identify this individual, please call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Print Article