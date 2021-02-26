H.Y. defeats Springdale 39-18, Video: Chace Robinette with the steal and lay up

The second game of the 2021 Claiborne County 5-6 grade tournament featured the Owls and Eagles on the boys side of the bracket.

Just when the game was getting started and the teams were scoring an issue with a player for Livesay stopped play. A player entered the game that was not listed in the book.

After a technical foul was called there was much discussion about why and eventually the game resumed.

At the end of the first period the score was 10-4 with the Eagles leading.

The Eagles tried shooting the three ball but it wasn’t falling and the Owls were struggling as well so the score barely moved.

Finally shots started falling for the Eagles and they pushed ahead 18-5 at the half.

The Owls were down 24-12 as the third period was ending. The defensive pressure picked up on both ends and the Eagles finished the period strong, 28-14.

H.Y. went on to win 39-18.

Leading Livesay in scoring was Brady Harris with 22 points, Cole Carter had nine, Keaton Clawson had three and two others had two points each including Alex Booth and Neil Bunch.

Springdale was led by Blake Gilbert with five, Chace Robinette had four, Owen Medlin had three, Will Compton and Daniel Loop had two each and Robbie Buchanan along with Owen Stone dropped in a single point.

H.Y. moved into the championship game.

