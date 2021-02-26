Lady Dragons take third over S.M.M.S., Video: Macy England drives and scores

After a long week of competition the consolation and championship games were set.

Starting the action was the girls consolation game between Forge Ridge and the Soldier’s Memorial Middle School.

The Lady Dragons moved quickly to a 6-2 lead going into the second period.

The Lady Blue Devils played better in the second but at the half Forge Ridge remained on top, 14-6.

The Lady Blue Devils were catching the Lady Dragons during the first part of the third period but Forge Ridge continued to shoot well enough to stay out front.

After three periods of play the score was 20-11.

S.M.M.S. continued the chase but were not able to catch the Lady Dragons who won third place by the final score of 26-16.

Forge Ridge was the third place finisher and S.M.M.S. accepted the fourth place trophy.

The leading scorer for the Lady Dragons was Macy England with 14, Briley Colinger had six, Ryleigh Sturgill had four and A’zailiah Petty had two.

According to the official book the Lady Blue Devils were led by C.J. Hatfield with 10 and Emma Ferguson had six.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net