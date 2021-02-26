Livesay defeats Midway for 2021 5-6 grade championship, Video: A championship minute

The Midway Red Devils had the daunting task of playing the Eagles of H.Y. Livesay. On paper the edge went to the Eagles but the Red Devils were ready to give their all in pursuit of a championship.

When the ball was tipped off February 26 Midway struck first but the Eagles quickly tied it at four.

At 3:40 the Eagles took a 6-4 lead.

At the end of the opening period Livesay held a 18-6 lead.

The Red Devils needed to go on a run during the second period to stay within striking distance.

Livesay’s defense smothered each run Midway tried to make and the Eagles led at the half, 28-8.

The Eagles needed only to not implode to earn the championship and during the third they found the three ball and pushed their lead on out.

Going into the final period the Eagles led 45-12.

At the final buzzer the Eagles had won the championship by the final score of 53-24. Midway was the second place finisher.

Leading Livesay was Kole Carter with 21, Brady Harris had 12, Tyler Evans along with Carson Adams and Eli Reed had four. Keaton Clawson, Grayson Clark, Cole Honeycutt and Alex Booth all had two points.

Midway was led by Braeden Bennett with 11, Lane Epperson had eight, Noah Burke had three and Brady Rosenbalm had two.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net