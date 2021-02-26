Midway wins over Forge Ridge, Video: Noah Burke finds Lane Epperson for two easy points

The last game of the semi final round in the Claiborne County 5-6 grade tournament was the Red Devils versus the Dragons.

This match up was intense from the start. The Red Devils started quickly and led after one period of play 10-4.

The Dragons attacked during the third period and by the 2:49 mark were down by only three.

It took a timeout to calm the Red Devils and keep them out front. The score at the half was 19-15.

Coming out of the halftime break Midway was a different team. They stepped up defensively and that allowed them to go out front 25-15.

After three periods the Red Devils led 27-18.

The Dragons quickly made it a five point game but Midway hit enough free throws to stay out front and win by the final score of 33-24.

Leading the Red Devils in scoring was Braeden Bennett with 17. Lane Epperson had 10. Brady Rosenbalm, Nathaniel Epperson and Noah Burke each had two points.

Holden Surber led Forge Ridge with 10, Gavin Surber had eight and Kanaan Adams had five points.

With the win Midway will face H.Y. in the championship game.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net